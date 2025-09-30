المركزية- في ظل محادثات ترسيم الحدود البحرية في شرق المتوسط، استقبل الرئيس القبرصي نيكوس خريستودوليدس اليوم الخبير في سياسات الطاقة الدولية رودي بارودي الذي سلّمه نسخًا من أحدث كتابَين له: "تسوية الحدود البحرية في شرق البحر الأبيض المتوسط: مَن التالي؟"، و"مفتاح واحد، جوائز متعددة: تسوية الحدود البحرية بين قبرص ولبنان وسوريا".

وأوردت الصحافية القبرصية أن "بارودي، المعروف بدعمه الطويل للحوار والدبلوماسية والتنمية السلمية كأفضل السبل لتحقيق الاستقرار في منطقة الاورو-المتوسط، قال إنه شعر بـ"الشرف والفخر لاستقباله من قبل الرئيس القبرصي".

وأشرت إلى أن "الرئيس خريستودوليدس ونظيره اللبناني الرئيس جوزيف عون، قد اتفقا في تموز الماضي على بدء مفاوضات فنية بين بلديهما بهدف التوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي بشأن خط الحدود البحرية. ويأمل الجانبان أن يجني كل منهما فوائد كبيرة من هذا الاتفاق، لا سيّما أن وجود حدود بحرية مرسّمة ومعترف بها سيسهّل جذب الاستثمارات الأجنبية اللازمة لتطوير موارد النفط والغاز في المياه الإقليمية لكل من قبرص ولبنان.

وقال بارودي بعد الاجتماع: إن التوصل إلى اتفاق بين البلدين سيفتح أبوابًا واسعة أمام قبرص ولبنان معًا. الرئيس القبرصي يمتلك رؤية طموحة في السياسة الخارجية، وخصوصًا في ما يتعلق بخطط بلاده خلال النصف الأول من عام 2026، عندما ستتولى الرئاسة الدورية للاتحاد الأوروبي.

وأضاف: كما انتهزت الفرصة لأتمنى لفخامة الرئيس كل التوفيق في هذه المهمة، خصوصًا أنه من المتوقع أن تركز ليس فقط على تعزيز تماسك أوروبا، بل أيضًا على تعزيز دور قبرص كجسر يربط بين أوروبا وجيرانها.

وبحسب الصحافة القبرصية، "تعمل نيقوسيا على إعداد جدول أعمال طموح لفترة رئاستها، بالتنسيق مع الدنمارك، الرئيس الحالي للاتحاد، وبولندا التي ستتسلم الرئاسة بعدها. وتُعرف هذه الشراكة بـ"الرئاسة الثلاثية"، وتهدف إلى ضمان الاستمرارية والتنسيق بين الدول المتعاقبة على قيادة الاتحاد الأوروبي".

وتذكّر بأن "بارودي، ومنذ العام 2011، حين بدأت تظهر الإمكانات الكاملة لموارد الهيدروكربونات البحرية في شرق المتوسط، لعب دورًا رياديًا في دعم مشاريع ومقترحات تهدف إلى تحويل قبرص إلى مركز إقليمي للطاقة. فقد قدّم في عشرات الدراسات والمقابلات والمؤتمرات، تحليلات اقتصادية تدعم فكرة تحويل الجزيرة إلى مركز لمعالجة وتوزيع الغاز لدول الجوار وأوروبا.

وتشمل هذه الرؤية مشاريع كبرى مثل:

- إنشاء خط أنابيب غاز تحت البحر يصل إلى البرّ الأوروبي،

- إقامة مصنع للغاز الطبيعي المسال يُعد الأكبر في تاريخ قبرص،

- إنشاء وحدات تخزين وتغويز عائمة في عرض البحر لتزويد الأسواق البعيدة عبر السفن".

وقال بارودي في هذا السياق: كل هذه الدراسات والعوامل التي تناولناها، ما زالت تحتفظ بأهميتها لغاية اليوم. فقبرص تمتلك الموقع الجغرافي المثالي، وتكاليف الأراضي المناسبة، والعلاقات الجيدة مع جيرانها، ما يجعلها شريكًا مثاليًا في تصدير الطاقة، وقاعدة قوية لمنطقة أكثر استقرارًا وازدهارًا.

وختمت الصحافة القبرصية: الجدير ذكره بأن السيد رودي بارودي قد ألّف كتباً ودراسات عدة تناولت كيفية الاستفادة من أدوات الأمم المتحدة القائمة لمساعدة الدول الساحلية على ترسيم حدود بحرية عادلة ومنصفة، مما يسهم في خفض التوترات وتحقيق مكاسب اقتصادية واجتماعية كبرى.

كما كتب وتحدث علنًا عن فرص متعددة للتعاون الإقليمي، من شبكات الكهرباء المترابطة ومزارع الرياح البحرية، إلى الإدارة المشتركة للمناطق البحرية المحمية.

وفي عام 2023، مُنح بارودي جائزة القيادة عبر الأطلسي من شبكة القيادة عبر الأطلسي، وهي مؤسسة فكرية مقرّها واشنطن، وذلك تقديرًا لـ"مساهماته القيّمة في بناء شرق متوسط سلمي ومزدهر".

Amid Maritime Boundary Talks in the Region, Cypriot President Receives International Energy Expert, Roudi Baroudi, on UN Demarcation Tools

NICOSIA – 29, September 2025: Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides met today with the international energy policy expert, Roudi Baroudi, who presented copies of his two latest books, “Settling Maritime Boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean: Who Will Be Next?” and “One Key, Multiple Prizes: Settling Maritime Boundaries Among Cyprus, Lebanon, and Syria”.

Baroudi, a long-time advocate of dialogue, diplomacy, and peaceful development as the surest routes to greater stability for the entire Euro-Med region, said he felt “honored to have been received by the President.”

Christodoulides and his Lebanese counterpart, former General Joseph Aoun, agreed in July to have their respective teams negotiate and finalize a maritime boundary line (MBL). Both countries expect to derive numerous benefits from such a pact, and having treatied borders at sea will make it easier to attract the foreign investors required to develop their respective offshore oil and gas resources.

Reaching a deal “will open up all sorts of doors for Cyprus and Lebanon,” Baroudi said after the meeting. “The trends are going in the right direction, and not just vis-à-vis Lebanon. The President has ambitious foreign-policy plans, particularly with regard to Cyprus’ activities for the first six months of 2026, when it will hold the rotating presidency of the European Union.”

“I also took the opportunity to wish His Excellency every good fortune on that mission,” he added, “especially since it is expected to focus not only on shoring up Europe’s cohesion, but also on beefing up Cyprus’ role as a bridge between Europe and its neighbors.”

Indeed, Nicosia does have an ambitious agenda for its time in the presidency, and is working closely with Denmark, the current holder, and Poland, which will follow Cyprus’ term. The so-called “trio presidency” helps to ensure continuity from one presidency to the next.

Baroudi has published several books and studies on how existing United Nations tools can help coastal states to agree fair and equitable maritime boundaries, reduce tensions, and reap significant economic and social rewards in the bargain. He also has written and spoken publicly about a variety of opportunities for regional cooperation, from interconnected power grids and offshore wind farms to joint management of marine protected areas. In 2023, he was awarded the Transatlantic Leadership Award by the Transatlantic Leadership Network, a Washington think-tank, for what it described as “his valuable contribution in building a peaceful and prosperous Eastern Mediterranean.”

In addition to these works, ever since 2011, when the full potential of the East Med’s offshore hydrocarbon deposits began to emerge, Baroudi’s advocacy role has seen him provide thought leadership for a variety of projects and proposals that would transform Cyprus into a regional energy hub. In dozens of articles, studies, media appearances, and speaking engagements, for example, the industry veteran has made the business case for the island nation to become a gas processing and distribution center for its neighbors. This would include Cyprus hosting one end of an undersea gas pipeline to the European mainland, a liquified natural gas (LNG) plant that would be the country’s largest-ever project, and/or offshore floating storage and gasification units(s) to serve more distant customers by ship.

“All of these studies and the factors they highlighted are still relevant today,” Baroudi said. “Cyprus has the proximity, the land prices, and the relationships with its neighbors to make it everyone’s partner for energy exports, but also to serve as the bedrock for a stabler and more prosperous region".